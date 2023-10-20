Actor Bolanle Ninalowo reveals he’s ‘in love’ again

Barely a month after announcing his separation from his wife, Bunmi, actor Bolanle Ninalowo has revealed that he has found love again.

The thespian on Friday pleaded with fans to suggest the best way to approach the new woman who has captured his heart.

Saying he has to move on, he stressed that he only has one life to live.

On his Instagram handle, he shared a post that reads, “Where are my Dr loves.. I peeped her, How do I say hi!! Do I slide in her DM, do I ask her out on a date Heck I don’t even know what it feels like anymore! But these new wavy feelings tho! The heart is tingling, I feel a beat coming.”

DAILY POST recalls that Ninalowo last month announced that he and his wife “have decided to proceed with an irreconcilable marriage dissolution”.

