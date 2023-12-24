Actor, Azeez Ijaduade, shot by police in Ogun

An officer of the Nigerian Police in Iperu, Ogun State, has reportedly shot Nollywood actor and movie director Azeez Ololade Ijaduade.

The movie producer is currently battling for his life at the Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

Nollywood actor Abiodun Adebanjo, with the handle @iamabiodunadebanjo, in an Instagram post, said her colleague is currently battling for his life at Babcock University Teaching Hospital.

“Please we need help in Iperu. My director, Azeez Ijaduade, @kingzeez1, was shot by a Nigeria Police personnel.He is presently at Babcock University Teaching Hospital,” she wrote.

“Anybody with the contacts of the Police IG or Commissioner should reach out.”

In another life video, popular actor Abiola Kazeem, also known as Jigan, shows the actor in his present condition while calling Nigerians to seek justice for the victim.

Azeez Ijaduade is the son of popular Yoruba actor and producer, Waheed Ijaduade. He started his career at the young age of 7 when he became a sensation to many with how emotionally he got people involved in his roles.

Azeez, since his childhood days, has produced several movies and directed many others.

He garnered many fans of home videos when he became popular for his role of Ola in the 1994 blockbuster movie, Jensimi along with his father. He also played a major role in Iru Esin.

Attempts to reach the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Omolola Odutola, were unsuccessful early Sunday morning.