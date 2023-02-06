Action Alliance adopts FCT APGA Senatorial Candidate Dr. Anthony Ezekwugo

One of the eighteen registered political parties known as Action Alliance has adopted the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as its preferred candidate for the FCT Senatorial election coming up on February 25th 2013.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, the Action Alliance group in FCT, led by Comrade Augustine Onwukpo said the adoption of Dr. Ezekwugo (Mr Competence) was based on merit and competence.

He said that members of the party will lineup behind the candidate due to his ability to move development processes in the Federal Capital Territory.

He urged maginalised residents of Abuja to do whatever it takes to change the narrative whereby the incumbent senator has not done anything useful to uplift the living standards of the people in the territory.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) Presidential Campaign Council, Comrade Uzoewulu (Wulus) who is also the Chairman of the Southern-Middlebelt Concours applauded the party for supporting the APGA Candidate stressing that even the Labour Party in the FCT has decided to adopt the Senatorial hopeful and vote for APGA while also voting for Peter Obi at the presidential election level.

Responding, the Senatorial Candidate, Dr. Ezekwugo appreciated the Action Alliance members for deciding to adopt and vote for him in the 2023 election.

He promised to deliver all inclusive governance in the FCT and to ensure that every part of the territory feels the impact of the government when he becomes the senator.

