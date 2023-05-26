A’Court fines ex-presidential candidate N40m for seeking to stop Tinubu’s inauguration

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Court of Appeal in Abuja on Thursday slammed a fine of N40M on a former Presidential candidate, Chief Ambrose Albert Owuru for filing frivolous suit seeking to stop the scheduled inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29.

The Court in a judgment, ordered the plaintiff / appellant to pay a fine of N10M each to President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation AGF, Independent National Electoral Commission , INEC , and Tinubu whom he had made 1st to 4th defendants respectively in the suit.

Justice Jamil Tukur who read the lead judgment of the three man panel of the Court of Appeal held that Owuru a legal practitioner had embarked on gross abuse of court process by his frivolous, vexatious and irritating suit to provoke the respondents.

Justice Tukur held that the grievances of Owuru against the 2019 presidential election was not only strange but uncalled for because the grievances had been pursued up to Supreme Court and was dismissed for want of merit.

Justice Tukur said that the action of Owuru to resuscitate the case that had laid to rest since 2019 by Supreme Court pronouncement was condemnable attempt the lower courts on collision course with supremacy of the Apex Court.

In his motion on notice marked CA/CV/259/2023, Owuru had applied for “An order of prohibitory injunction compelling Buhari, AGF and INEC, their servants, agents and privies to preserve and give due cognizance and abstain from any further undertaking or engaging in any act of usurpation of adjudged acquired Constitutional rights and mandate as winner of the 2019 presidential election.

The politician who was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1982 in a fresh motion on notice prayed the Court of Appeal to prohibit President Muhammadu Buhari, Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from inaugurating the 2023 President- elect on May 29.

Owuru participated in the 2019 presidential poll on the platform of Hope Democratic Party (HDP) and loss .He pursued his election petition to the Supreme Court .

He had insisted that President Buhari has been usurping his tenure of office since 2019 because the Supreme Court has not determined his petition filed in 2019 in which he challenged the purported declaration of Buhari as the election winner.

Therefore, he also applied for another order directing and placing on notice that any form of handover inauguration, organized and Superintended by Buhari on 29th May 2023 outside his adjudged winner of the 2019 presidential election, subject of the pending appeal remains and is viewed as an “interim place holder” administration arranged pending the hearing and determination of his substantive appeal on constitutional interpretation thereof.

