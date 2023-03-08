A’Court decides whether or not to vary order granted Obi, Atiku today

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Court of Appeal in Abuja will today by 2pm make its decision known whether or not to vary the order granting access to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr. Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar the Presidential candidate of People Democratic Party ,PDP, to inspect and scan the BVAS used in the presidential election held February 25,2023.

A three man panel of Justices of Court of Appeal headed by Justice Joseph Ikyegh last week Friday granted Obi and Atiku ” leave to carry out Digital Forensic Inspection of BVAS machines used for the conduct of the Feb. 25, 2023 Election for the office of President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,”

On Tuesday the same panel of justices heard seven separate applications brought by interested parties seeking several reliefs relating to the order.

The panel after listening to the arguments of lawyers: Tanimu Innuwa SAN, who represented the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Dr Onyeachi Ikpeazu SAN, who represented Peter Obi and Labour Party, LP, Emeka Etiaba SAN, counsel for Atiku Abubakar and Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, Akintola Makinde who represented Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Omoshoya Popoola counsel for All Progressives Congress APC, adjourned the matter to March 8, by 2 pm for rulings.

In a suit marked CA/PEC/03m/ 2023 filed by the electoral body, INEC , its lawyer, Tanimu Innuwa SAN said that the motion dated March 4 and filed same date seek for two reliefs: to vary the court order of inspection granted Obi and Atiku. Secondly, it prayed for permission to reconfigure BVAS to enable its use for Saturday’s governorship and State Assembly elections.

Innuwa, SAN informed the court that Peter Obi’s lawyer served the commission with counter affidavit at the premises of the court and noted that INEC supporting affidavit has addressed some of the issues raised.

He urged the court to exercise its discretion on the matter and grant the two prayers notwithstanding Obi’s counter affidavit.

Ikpeazu SAN, in his response vehemently opposed the application. He drew the court’s attention to the eight paragraphs counter affidavit, his written address and urge the court to dismiss INEC’s application.

He said that all the sections of the Electoral Act relied upon by INEC relate to procedures at Polling Units.

In his reply, Innuwa SAN, said that the court should vary the order because it would affect the governorship election and cause its delay. He however did not specifically state the variation the commission needed even in the face of the justices insistence that he should be specific and not to leave his prayer at large .

Court of Appeal also yesterday heard another application brought by Labour Party’s presidential candidate Peter Obi praying for physical inspections of BVAS before they are reconfigured because according to him, they represent the real polling and certified true copy of elections’ results.

Ikpeazu, SAN said that because of the nature of the prayer Obi had put INEC on notice the prayer will ensure that evidence are preserved because INEC back server varied from day to day.

But Innuwa SAN said that “granting the prayer will cost us delay because there are 176,000 BVAS which we must reconfigure before Saturday’s governorship election.”

He said that back end server will preserved intact the data of the presidential election . The BVAS will be deployed for March 11, election. He urged the court to dismiss Obi’s application.

Atiku Abubakar’s application seeking similar relief like that of Obi’s application could not be taken as Etiaba, SAN informed the court that INEC served him with counter affidavit yesterday which he needed to respond to. Although he sought 72 hours adjournment, the court granted him permission to file his better affidavit before 2pm today.

The President – Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu also brought two separate motions in which he joined INEC , Peter Obi and Labour Party as respondents and in other INEC, Atiku Abubakar and People Democratic Party PDP, as respondents.

In the both ex-parte applications, Tinubu is seeking access to inspect the materials used during last Saturday’s presidential election. His counsel, Akintola Makinde said they need the inspection of the materials to enable him prepare a defence.

All Progressives Congress, APC, also brought similar applications against INEC, Obi, Atiku, Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party seeking similar reliefs.

