ACF seeks unified action in addressing Northern Nigeria’s challenges

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called for a united approach in tackling the multifaceted challenges facing Northern Nigeria.

The Chairman Board of Trustees of the ACF Alhaji Bashir Dalhatu made the call at an extraordinary meeting with Northern leaders Wednesday in Kaduna.

Dalhatu who expressed gratitude to the attendees, clarified the meeting’s non-partisan nature, and acknowledged collective failures in tackling the region’s crises.

He also underscored the forum’s commitment to revitalizing its role amidst Northern Nigeria’s escalating crises.

Dalhatu noted the gravity of the region’s situation, emphasizing that the meeting was designed to be special and serious, focusing beyond routine discussions.

“This meeting is not a platform for political blame but a sincere effort to confront the collective failure in safeguarding the region,” he said.

He highlighted that the ACF’s goal to reinvigorate its purpose as envisioned by its founders and to develop strategies for addressing Northern Nigeria’s pressing issues.

He said key concerns to be discussed include: waning interest in the ACF, proliferation of competing groups, and the organisation’s diminished impact due to religious, ethnic, and political divisions.

Dalhatu noted the urgent need to tackle these issues to restore the ACF’s influence and effectiveness.

“This meeting will address the broader challenges such as insecurity, poverty, environmental degradation, and corruption.

“We call for immediate action to combat these problems and emphasized the need for a robust response to potential constitutional reviews and federal policies that might affect the North adversely,” Dalhatu said.

He also reaffirmed the ACF’s commitment to promoting unity and addressing the North’s challenges while remaining pro-North rather than pro-government or anti-government.

He also called for continued engagement and proactive measures to safeguard and advance the interests of Northern Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by several former Northern state governors, including Ibrahim Shekarau, Tanko Almakura, Abdullahi Adamu and retired Gen. Halilu Akilu.

Others are former Kano governor, Kabiru Gays, Yayale Ahmed, Adamu Muazu, Sule Lamido, Ramalan Yero, and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, among others.