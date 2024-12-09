Accra-bound flight loses two engines, returns to Abuja; investigations begin

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has launched an investigation into a serious incident involving a Fly Bird HS 125 aircraft, registration number 5NKAL.

The aircraft, which was en route from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja (DNAA), to Kotoka International Airport, Accra (DGAA), experienced technical failure on December 6, 2024.

During the flight, the aircraft experienced a loss of both engines. Initial reports indicate that while climbing to flight level 280, the crew reported an issue with engine number 2.

Shortly after, the aircraft was approximately 25 nautical miles southwest of the VOR station VONUK when the crew requested to divert back to Abuja.

The request was immediately granted, and the aircraft descended to flight level 190. However, during this descent, engine number 2 failed at flight level 230.

As the situation worsened, the crew declared a Mayday emergency as engine number 1 also failed at approximately 5,000 feet while approaching Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport.

Despite the challenges, the crew successfully landed the aircraft at Abuja Airport at 18:16 UTC, with all four people on board – three crew members and one passenger – unharmed. There were no injuries reported.