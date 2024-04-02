Accolades as Sen Kalu graces Domestic staff’s wedding ceremony

Commendations came the way of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu representing Abia North Senatorial District on Monday as the former Abia Governor graced the wedding ceremony of one of his domestic staff who works as driver.

Kalu alongside his personal aides attended and participated actively at the nuptial event which took place in Abuja, The Nation’s capital.

According to a video posted on the official social media page of the lawmaker, the staff identified as Mr. Julius serves as the driver to the wife of the Abia Senator jolted into excitement on citing the arrival of his boss.

In the video Kalu who chairs the Senate Committee on Privatisation was seen dancing and intermittently exchanging joyful pleasantries with the couples and guests.

Taking to his official Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram handles , Kalu congratulated the couple wishing them a Marital Bliss.

He wrote; “Congratulations to my wife’s driver, Mr Julius on his church wedding held in Abuja. May God Increase their faith and trust in Him. May God also bless their marriage with peace and happiness, and make their love beautiful for His glory”.

The post elicited Torrents of positive accolades as hundreds of Netizens showered accolades on Senator Kalu, describing his action as a rare display of humbleness and worthy of emulation. Most of them commented that it is rare to witness a personality of Kalu’s societal status attend such an event.

One Kingsley Oruidu wrote; “Congratulations. You’re so humble to recognize him.. and also be present for him.. it will means a lot for him..

Emmanuel Azubuike; “Congratulations to your driver, Sen Orji Uzor Kalu is a man with a good heart, thanks for giving your domestic staff a sense of belonging”.

Nnamdi Nwaeze; “Very commendable sir… You rarely can find such a man of your calibre celebrating a driver’s wedding..I’m impressed sir.”

Abdullahi Danule commented;”You’re indeed a good man, you show kindness for attending the wedding ceremony. God bless you Excellency”.

David Okechukwu Smart; “God bless you for supporting your wife driver..not all boss can do that”.

Ibrahim Baba Abdullahi; “God bless you sir,You are such a wonderful person, not everyone in your personality will have time for low people the way you have done. I’m proud of you”.

Abdullahi Abdullarim said; “Attending the wedding in person shows how kind you treat your domestic staffs as your family. Keep it up Senator Orji Kalu”.

Chukwudi Ndigwe wrote; “One thing i love about you is that you leave a common life not minding your position and wealth congratulations to the couple…”.