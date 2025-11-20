Access Bank Launches ‘DettyFusion’ to Streamline Nigeria’s December Entertainment

Access Bank Plc has announced plans to launch “DettyFusion,” a new digital platform designed to help Nigerians discover and enjoy December entertainment with fewer hassles.

The platform will serve as a one-stop hub for events, ticketing, payments, and curated festive experiences during the Christmas and New Year season.

According to Access Bank’s Head of Mobility, Ishmael Nwokocha, the platform was built to improve safety, convenience, and enjoyment during the festive season.

“The launch of ‘DettyFusion’ by Access Bank will create a single gateway that makes it easier, safer, and more convenient for customers to enjoy the thrills of Detty December,” Nwokocha said.

Through DettyFusion, users will be able to browse an updated calendar of concerts, festivals, and nightlife events; buy tickets and access exclusive discounts; join curated entertainment experiences; and make secure digital payments.

Industry analysts say the centralized platform could reduce common pain points such as fake tickets and payment failures, while also supporting the creative industry by offering a secure space for event organizers to reach audiences.

The bank is expected to roll out the platform before the peak of the holiday season.