Accept your posting in good faith, DG urges corps members

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu has urged Corps Members to accept their postings in good faith, and settle down in their places of primary assignment to offer selfless services towards national development.

He said this while interacting with the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream Two Corps Members at the NYSC Lagos State Orientation Camp, Iyana-Ipaja.

He advised them to also respect and learn the culture and traditions of their host communities, adding that every part of Nigeria is blessed with diverse cultural values.

General Nafiu who warned the Corps Members against misconduct emphasized that violators of NYSC bye-laws and the constitution of the country would not be spared.

“As you have obeyed the clarion call, l urge you as Nigerian youths to believe in this country and lift this nation high.

We expect you to be patriotic citizens of this nation because Nigeria belongs to us.

Wherever you are posted to, try and be diligent at your duty posts. Don’t travel at night and don’t travel without authorization”, General Nafiu said.

In her camp report to the Director General, the NYSC Lagos State Coordinator Mrs Christianah Salmwang said the Corps Members had been fully integrated into the Camp committees and were performing their duties tremendously

She added that 1,250 male Corps Members and 1,960 females totalling 3,212 were registered in Lagos camp.

She also said 465 males and 651 females were dislodged to Kwara Camp, 502 males and 723 females dislodged to Ekiti, 291 males and 400 females went to Ondo, while 722 males and 921 females were dislodged to Osun Camp for their Orientation Course, making a grand total of 7,887 Corps Members deployed to Lagos State.