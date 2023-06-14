Abuse of Office: Tinubu suspends Bawa indefinitely as EFCC Chairman

By Ukpono Ukpong

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday approved the indefinite suspension from office of Mr. AbdulRasheed Bawa, CON, as the Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to allow for proper investigation into his conduct while in office.

This was contained in a statement signed Director, Information, Office of the Secretary of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

According to the statement, the suspension follows weighty allegations of abuse of office levelled against him.

The President has however, directed Mr Bawa to immediately handover the affairs of his office to the Director, Operations in the Commission, who will oversee the affairs of the Office of the Chairman of the Commission pending the conclusion of the investigation.