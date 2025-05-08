Abure’s LP slams indefinite suspension on Gov Otti, Sen Nwokocha, Kingibe, Sowumi, Ogah

By Tom Okpe

The Labour Party, LP, has slammed some of its elected officers with suspension as recommended by its Disciplinary Committee, set up to investigate alleged anti-Party activities against them.

Recall that last Friday, 2nd May 2025, the National Executive Committee, NEC, of the Party set up a Five man Disciplinary Committee headed by the Deputy National Chairman, Dr Ayo Olorunfemi, Alhaji Umar Farouk Ibrahim, the National Secretary and three others to investigate Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti and other party members over allegations of anti Party activities.

However, according to Umar Faruk Ibrahim, National Secrectary of the Party in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja, the Disciplinary Committee has concluded their assignment and has submitted their report to the Party leadership.

He said: “The National Executive of the party, NEC, met on Wednesday, May 7th, 2025 and after exhaustive deliberation in line with powers, vested on it by the Party Constitution, ratified the recommendation as submitted by the Disciplinary Committee.

“Consequent upon that, the following members of the Party have been suspended from the Party and all its activities, indefinitely and with immediate effect; they are Dr Alex Otti, Senators Ireti Kingibe and Darlington Nwokocha, House members Victor Afam Ogene, Amobi Ogah and Seyi Sowunmi.

“By this suspension, these former members of the Party will no longer act for and on behalf of the Party. All concerned institutions including the Nigeria Governors Forum, the National Assembly, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and Security Agencies among others are to take note.”

THE Party further stated that it will surprise Nigerians and Party faithfuls that the name of one Nenadi Usman was conspicuously omitted from the list of the suspended members of the Party.

“Ŵe have said repeatedly that the said Usman was and is not a member of the LP, being not a card carrying member of the Party. We are aware that she is a member of the Obidient Support group that worked and is still working for the Party’s 2023 Presidential candidate. We will therefore not honour her with any sanction being not a member of the Party.

“Again, we are aware that Usman recently in a well televised occasion, with a former Kaduna State Governor, joined another political Party where she pledged loyalty to the Party. We are clearly confused where her loyalty lies.”

The statement àlso, stressed that the Party’s financial records are straight and it will interest members of the public to know that its audited account has been published. INEC being the regulatory body sent their external auditors to audit the account and they gave a clean report and as well, commended the Party for its financial transparency. It is on record that among the comity of Political Parties in Nigeria, LP’s financial records was adjudged to be among the best.

“The Party has since taken a position on the issue of coalition and we want to reiterate that we are not interested in any overtures by any group or persons to go into any coalition or merger.

“Like we have earlier stated, the protagonists of the coalition; those driving the agenda lack the capacity, character and competence to midwife such a political arrangement. These are people who have failed to manage one political party, how can they manage an amalgam of political parties and their varied interests,” it queried.

“LP intends to prosecute the 2027 general election as stand alone Party and no further discussion will be entertained on this matter,” the Party declared.