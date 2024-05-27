Abure Suspension, Edo LP Leaders Storm Abuja with evy protesters

….Summited suspension letter to LP National & INEC.

The National Chairman of Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure has been suspended from the membership of the party in Ward 3 in Arue-Uromi in Esan North-East local government area of Edo State for alleged high-handedness and anti-party activities.

Today Monday our correspondent reported the evy presence of protester from Edo state in LP national Secretariat to summit a letter of Abure Suspension.

A letter of suspension dated May 14, 2024, and another letter of ratification dated May 15, 2024, both of which were ratified at a meeting of the state executive committee at Benin, stated that the suspension is with immediate effect.

The letter also advised Abure to restrain from holding out or parading himself as a member of Labour party, Ward 3, Arue, Uromi in Ean North-East LGA, Edo State.

The letter of suspension was signed by the Ward Chairman, Thompson Ehiguese and Ward Secretary, Stanley Usiomoh.

The letter of ratification of his suspension, was forwarded to the State Executive Committee of the party through the State Chairman by the Local Government Chairman of the party in Esan North-East, Patrick Onogbeni and LGA Secretary, Ehikioya Eromosele.

The letter ratification reads, “Here forwarded to you and for your consideration is the ratification of the suspension of Comrade Barrister Julius Abure from the membership of Ward 3, Arue, Uromi, Ean North East LGA, Edo State.

He said that they came from Edo State to notify inec and LP national Secretariat of Abure Suspension, that he is not their member again at the ward level and also not the National Chairman of the party anymore, he should stop parading himself as a member of LP.

Mr Onogbenin also reiterated that the ward chairman who suspended Abure and turned round to deny same suspension is being threatened by the former party member, and is afraid for his safety. He has at the same time being induced monetarily to back track.

However he Onogbenin, as LGA Chairman is reiterating Abure’s suspension and ratification of same by not only Esan North East LGA, but the State Executive Committee as well.

INEC commissioner in response while receiving the letter said that the commission will take a look into the request of the protester as he urge them to remain peaceful.