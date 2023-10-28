Abure sacks aides after supreme court loss

Labour Party National Chairman, Julius Abure, has terminated the appointments of some of his aides.

The National Secretary of the party, Malam Umar Farouk, confirmed this in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday, stating that all appointments related to elections and campaigns have been dissolved.

The statement made available to newsmen revealed the appointees sacked by Abure to include Mr Mandela Ukegbu, Chairman of Labour Party Presidential Campaign Committee on Special Duties; Engineer Balami Isaac David, Senior Special Assistant on Presidential Campaign, Fund Raising and Grassroot Mobilization; Didacus Joe-Adigwe, Senior Special Adviser on Strategy, Protocol and International Relations; Princess Ajibola, Senior Special Assistant on Special Duties and Mobilization; and Isaac Imasuagbon, Senior Special Assistant on ICT.

Abure wished the former aides well in their future engagements.

Naija News reports that this is happening two days after the Labour Party and its 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, lost their bid to unseat President Bola Tinubu, following a ruling by the Supreme Court.

The party had rejected the declaration of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the February 25th presidential election and headed for the court.

However, the opposition party suffered a double loss as the courts upheld the victory of Tinubu.

