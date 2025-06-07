Abure preaches spirit of sacrifice, obedience at Sallah

By Tom Okpe

National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure has said Nigerians should let spirit of sacrifice, obedience, and compassion, deeply resonate within us as the country joins the world to celebrate the yearly festival of Eid-Al Adha.

In a Sallah message in Abuja on Friday, Abure said: “As we celebrate Eid-Al-Adha, let the spirit of sacrifice, obedience, and compassion resonate deeply within us.

“For the Labour Party faithful, these virtues align with our commitment to serving the people and building a better Nigeria. May this occasion inspire us to stand for justice and equality, serve humanity with compassion and uphold integrity and accountability.

“May the lessons of Prophet Ibrahim’s unwavering faith guide us in our pursuit of a more just and equitable society.

“Wishing all Muslim Nigerians, a blessed Eid-Al-Adha, may your celebrations be filled with joy, love, and peace,” he added.