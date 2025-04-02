Abure pays encomium on Adebanjo, welcome decamped members to the Party

By Tom Okpe

National Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, Barr Julius Abure has said Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s trouble shooting efforts, did not only engendered peace in the Party, but propelled us into achieving massive successes in the last general election.

Barr Abure who led a team of Party executives to the Lagos State home of the elder statesman, recently, also, tasked the Scion of Pa Adebanjo family, Femi Adebanjo to emulate the legacies left behind by his late father by always insisting on equity, rule of law and fairness in all his endeavors.

He said: “I can remember whenever, crisis came up, how he will summon me to Lagos. We will discuss and reach an amicable resolution of those crisis. He navigated several of such cases particularly, in Lagos State and today, Lagos State is one of the strongest base of the Party.

“Our satisfactory performance in the last general election can be credited to his several interventions.

“I learnt a lot from Pa Adebanjo personally, that culture of resistance, defending what is right, Democratic and rule of law.

“I am happy that the struggle to enthrone democracy in Nigeria was achieved in his life time. Many of his contemporaries were not that lucky. He saw unbroken democracy for close to 25 years and he participated in it.

“You will recall that LP played a major role in the 2023 general election. Nigerians were desirous to have a third force political Party, one with a distinct ideology. So, when I took over leadership of the Party, we decided to strategically, position the Party to play that role and we started searching for credible Nigerians who are of the same mindset of good governance and better Nigeria.

“We were able to identify and put together all our candidates from the Presidential candidate down to the least position and the ruling oligarchy didn’t believe what they saw in the 2023 general election.

“For the first time, we mobilized the youths of this country. For the first time, the youth, saw hope and they were living it, they envisioned themselves in it and we were able to achieve that change. Pa Adebanjo as old as he was, led the struggle.”

Abure who noted that Pa Adebanjo died a proud supporter of the LP, said the Party will stand by the family at all times.

Earlier, Abure who Welcomed some some new members, decamped from other Parties, led by Bartholomew Chima OmoBarca, also, commissioned state of the art, Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA Secretariat, donated by himself.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary of the Party, Obiora Ifoh on Tuesday, indicated that the 2025 Lagos State Party Gubernatorial candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes Vivour, Federal Capital Territory, FCT Chairman, Dr Dayo Ekong and members of the Federal and State Assemblies were in attendance.