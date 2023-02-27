Abuja land grabbing syndicate and their lawless conduct and threat to security of communities

By Nsikak Ekpenyong

Reference to the letter written to the Inspector General of Police Of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Usman Alkali Baba and copies sent to the DSS, EFCC, ARMY and other security agencies and publication in the Blueprint Newspaper in November 2022, Seeking the attention of the Nigeria security service to come to the aid of some land owners in Lugbe but till date the Nigeria Police is yet to take action.

The alleged Mr Olamide Popoola and Mr Justine Eleshi, call on the Inspector General of Police and other security agencies to investigate the following:

Kinsley Abazie Ifeanyi (also known as IFEDI HOMES) Monday Onimisi and their cohorts

Alleged by the petitioners that they are busy going against the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by trespassing on lands that do not belong to them, threatening land owners, violating the rule of law and disobeying court orders.

It’s so shocking that these fellows, (land grabbing syndicates) go about the city of Abuja in convoys of heavily armed Police personnel and hoodlums, which they use to intimidate, harrass and threaten genuine land owners. We know and can prove that they are being backed up by some Serving and retired senior Police officials.

In their petition call on the I.G of Police, Director of DSS, Nigerian Army and the Judiciary, to speedily checkmate and investigate the activities and unlawful use of police personnel and hoodlums, this lawbreakers harass, intimidate and threaten genuine land owners.

Furthermore, we need the public to ask how and why these people can encroach on lands not belonging to them and with impunity carry out construction activities even with Court Orders restraining them from doing same. They do these things with the active cover of armed policemen and hoodlums.

We appeal to the Judiciary to protect it’s integrity as we are at a loss why these syndicates claim to be untouchable, violating court orders and seemingly going scotfree

As it stands the lives of the original land owners are seriously being threatened as they are being repeatedly attacked by the team of Kingsley Abazie Ifeanyi (IFEDI HOMES) and MONDAY ONIMISI.

