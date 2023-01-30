Abuja-Kaduna train to resume operation on Tuesday

By Doosuur Iwambe

The board and management of the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) on Monday announced the recommencement of the Abuja-Kaduna train service, which was suspended on Friday, January 27, 2023 due to the derailment that occurred at Kubwa Station on the same date.

Subsequently, the service noted that it would resume on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 with the following daily schedule: “KA2 departs Rigasa at 0700, AK1 departs Idu at 10.00, KA4 departs Rigasa at 13.00, and AK3 departs Idu at 16.00.”

The corporation, in a statement in Abuja by the Director, Operations, Niyi Alli, said: “However, on Wednesdays, only KA2 will depart Rigasa at 0700 and AK3 will depart Idu at 16.00.”

According to the NRC, “Once again regrets any inconvenience our esteemed passengers may have experienced as a result of the temporary suspension of the service.”

