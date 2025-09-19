Abuja Journalist arrested, flown to Delta for criticizing Governor Oborevwori

Fejiro Oliver, an Abuja-based journalist and critic of Sheriff Oborevwori, Delta State Governor has been arrested by operatives of the Force Intelligence Department (FID).

Sources told Sahara Reporters that Oliver was picked up from his office in Garki, Abuja.

He was taken to the FID facility, and later moved to the airport for transfer to Asaba, the Delta State capital.

His arrest was reportedly ordered by Governor Oborevwori.

Oliver, known for his sharp commentaries on governance in Delta, has repeatedly accused the governor of mismanagement and complicity in alleged police oppression of citizens.

This is not the first time Oliver has been targeted. On March 16, 2017, he was arrested in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, and flown to Lagos the next day.

He was accused of “threat to life” and “defamation of character” after publishing whistleblower allegations of fraud at Sterling Bank on his online platform.

Police detained him for three days and confiscated his two phones.

Oliver told the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) in 2019. Following his arraignment, he was held for another month until he met bail conditions on May 11, 2017.

“Oliver faces five counts of violating the 2015 cybercrime act in relation to February 2017 Secret Reporters articles detailing alleged corruption in Nigeria’s Sterling Bank,” CPJ said at the time, citing him and his lawyer, Inibehe Effiong.

The petition by bank staff accused him of “threat to life, malicious publication and defamation of character.”

Under Nigeria’s Cybercrime Act, Oliver could have faced up to 19 years in prison if convicted on all counts.

CPJ also reported that “DSS agents have separately summoned Oliver three times for questioning in relation to his reporting in 2019, most recently over September 21 and 23 articles concerning Nigeria’s oil politics and alleged corruption.”

During the 2017 investigation, police pressured people connected to Oliver to help lure him into arrest.

SHRINKING SPACE FOR PRESS FREEDOM

The Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID), in its Openness Index, reports that press attacks are increasing at an alarming rate across states and the federal capital territory.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) ranks Nigeria among the most dangerous countries for journalists in West Africa. Crimes against media workers are rarely punished, even when perpetrators are known.

In its 2025 World Press Freedom Index, RSF said Nigeria dropped 10 places to 122nd globally, citing rising threats to editorial independence and worsening governmental interference.

“The level of governmental interference in the news media is significant,” the report noted.

“It can involve pressure, harassment of journalists and media outlets, and even censorship. This interference is even stronger during electoral campaigns.”