Abuja infrastructure drive ‘ll transform satellite Towns, health, education — Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reaffirmed the commitment of the FCT Administration to massive infrastructure development across Abuja, including satellite towns, schools, and health facilities.

He gave the assurance at the flag-off of the construction of Arterial Road N20 (Solomon Lar Way), linking Road N5 (Obafemi Awolowo Way) to the Airport Expressway (AEW).

Wike, while addressing residents and stakeholders, stressed that projects under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu would not only transform Abuja but also make the nation’s capital globally competitive.

“I want to assure the residents of Abuja, by the grace of God, before the first tenure of Mr. President ends, Abuja will compete with most of the cities in the world. That is a bank draft I have given to you to go home with,” he said.

He explained that though the Federal Executive Council awarded the road contract in March 2025, work did not commence until now because he insisted on making funds available before mobilizing contractors.

“I don’t want a situation where you go to the site and then you pull out from the site. That would be embarrassing. But now that we are ready, you have to move to the site and you will remain in the site until the job is completed,” Wike said.

The Minister highlighted the administration’s broader vision, noting that development would extend beyond the city center to satellite towns.

“We’ll also continue to develop other areas, not only in the city but also in the satellite towns,” he assured.

According to him, the FCT Administration has already embarked on massive school reconstruction and has also moved into the health sector to ensure no critical area is left behind.

“I have said that no sector will be left untouched. We will make sure every sector is given the attention that is required,” Wike added.

Appealing for cooperation from residents and youths in the project area, Wike said such support was crucial to ensuring early completion.

He also urged the contractor, Gilmore, to work closely with the FCDA to shorten the project timeline and deliver quality work within budget.

“With your cooperation, the company may finish this job before the time they were given. I’m always afraid when jobs are awarded, and they say two years or three years, I’m always afraid because I don’t like variation.

“We’ll make sure that the available funds are made for you so that you do not give excuses,” he said, adding that the project would raise property values and attract investments to the area.

Wike, who appealed to residents not to frustrate contractors but to support them, also emphasized that the ongoing wave of projects across Abuja was already generating significant jobs.

“Let them have peace. Let them not unnecessarily extort funds or money from them, and I appeal to the company to make sure that employment is given to our youths.

“If we are using 16 days to flag off projects of different categories, then imagine the number of persons that will be engaged in those projects. Sixteen days means 16 companies being involved in these projects,” he said.

Speaking further, he commended President Tinubu for supporting Abuja’s infrastructure renewal and thanked Area Council Chairmen for partnering with the administration.

“So, Mr. President, through the provision of infrastructure, it’s also creating employment for our people. We want to sincerely commend and thank Mr. President. I also want to thank the Area Council Chairman for their support to Mr. President and his administration. I urge you to continue because we are all partners in progress,” Wike said.