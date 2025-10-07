Abuja Estate Feud: FCDA, FCT Minister’s Delay Stalls River Park Case

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Jikwoyi-Kurudu has adjourned hearing in the dispute over River Park Estate to November 5, 2025, following the failure of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) and the FCT Minister to file their reply processes.

Justice Mohammed Zubairu had earlier granted leave for a judicial review of the proceedings and recommendations of the ministerial committee set up by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike on River Park Estate.

The court also ordered that the leave would operate as a stay of further action on the estate pending determination of the suit.

At Monday’s sitting, Anthony Malik (SAN), counsel to the applicants — Paulo Homes Nigeria Ltd and Houses for Africa Nigeria Ltd — argued that the respondents’ failure to file responses amounted to conceding to the issues raised.

However, counsel to the FCT Minister and FCDA, Emma Ukala (SAN), said his chambers only received instructions to represent the respondents last week and were unable to file on time due to administrative delays at the court registry.

He presented advance copies of the reply processes in court.

Also appearing in the matter were Sunday Ameh (SAN) for an interested party, Kojo Mensah, and Ojonimi Apeh for Dr Adeniran Ogunmuyiwa, the majority shareholder of Jonahcapital Nigeria Ltd.

Malik reluctantly conceded to an adjournment but urged the court for a short date. Justice Zubairu consequently adjourned the matter to November 5 for hearing of the substantive motion.

The River Park dispute, involving claims of irregularities in the ministerial committee’s findings, has pitted estate developers against the FCT authorities.