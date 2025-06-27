Abuja Conference Centre booked till 2027, Wike mocks critics

By Ukpono Ukpong

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has taken a swipe at critics of the Bola Tinubu’s administration, boasting that the newly completed Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja is already fully booked until 2027.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Kugbo Bus Terminal yesterday, Wike said the popularity and functionality of the facility contradict narratives by naysayers who belittled the achievements of the current administration.

He insisted that the days of government-run assets operating at a loss are over, stressing that the centre was already generating revenue due to its modern design and proper management.

Wike, who mocked those who questioned the rationale for building the edifice, praised the Tinubu administration’s commitment to infrastructure and modernization.

“On the 10th of June, we were at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Center. You know Nigerians can pretend. They like good things, but they pretend as if they don’t. As I speak to you, that conference centre has been booked now till 2027. No space.

“In fact, I saw the application by the deputy speaker on constitutional amendment. There is no space, no day. But, I’m trying to adjust if he can pay on time, because it’s not free. There’s nothing like national assembly this or that. You have to pay something for us to sustain the facility.

“Yes, you are helping us to pass our budget, but it’s not for that area. That area, we have to do it very well. Yes, you are passing budget, which is part of your function, but the sustainability is key, because you won’t like it to be what it used to be before. Now, people are rushing it.

“All these people say, why did he spend his money to do this? They are people who just talk for talking sake,” he added.

Speaking further, he urged Nigerians to appreciate the visible impact of President Tinubu’s investments regardless of political affiliation.

“Even if you don’t like Mr. President, for liking sake, appreciate the good work that Mr. President is doing,” he said.

Highlighting the efficient and sustainable management approach to new FCT infrastructure, Wike noted that the Kugbo Terminal and other facilities will not be run by government bureaucrats.

“It will now be run by private people. Because if you allow government, civil servants, politicians to do this, I can tell you in two weeks’ time, it will die,” he declared.

Wike also commended the Managing Director of Planet Projects for executing three major transport hubs in the FCT, including Mabushi, Kugbo, and the upcoming Central Business District terminal.

He concluded that the Abuja transformation is not mere propaganda but a visible success story. “If you don’t know how Mr. President is working, and come to Abuja. Take it from here, you will know that the president is doing very, very well,” he said.