Abuja businessman, Saheed Adelanwa opens hospitality venture

BY OBA SOYEBO

Saheed Adelanwa, a high-flying businessman has joined the league of luxury hospitality business owners in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Known for his magic wand in the Nigerian business community, the easy going businessman has once again stepped up his game.

And this time, he’s taking over the Abuja hospitality space with his brand new spot located in Jahi. Formerly known as Tiki Culture, the newest hospitality haven in Abuja, the spot boasts of the latest in modern luxury.

Anyone who’s familiar with Adelanwa’s high standards won’t be surprised by the quality of his latest project. A man full of high taste for luxury, Adelanwa’s exquisite taste has rubbed off on the spot at Shashiga Court.

Apart from paying attention to every detail, Adelanwa spared no expenses in terms of the state-of-the-art facilities available at Restaurant. Some of the Restaurant’s highlights include a luxury lounge & restaurant, high-end eatery and rooftop complete with cabana.

That’s not all, the interior decor is simply breathtaking from the impressive lighting effects to the royal fittings. When it comes to luxury, the spot at Shashiga Court is in a league of its own.