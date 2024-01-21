Abiodun canvasses more access to tertiary education in Nigeria

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, on Saturday, says Nigeria needs more universities to address the challenges of access to tertiary education in the country.

The governor also advocated for increase in the carrying capacity of the existing tertiary institutions.

Abiodun stated these at the official opening of Aletheia University, Ago-Iwoye in Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the opening of the institution represented a dream of a society where education was not just a privilege, but a right for everyone.

“Statistics shows us that almost two million candidates apply for admission into our tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“Out of this number, only about 800,000 are able to secure admission. This leaves a huge gap because of the limited carrying capacity of our various institutions.

“Therefore, there is the urgent need to tackle this problem of access through the approach of increasing the carrying capacity of our institutions as well as establishing new ones.

“Government alone can not handle this, hence the need to establish more private institutions like this,” he said.

Abiodun noted that his administration, having recognised the transformative power of education, introduced Ogun State Education Revitalization Agenda (OGSERA).

He stated that the programme had made Ogun the only state in the country with Learners Identification Number (LIN).

According to the governor, the LIN has enabled his administration to identify and follow the progress of students in all the public primary and secondary schools in the state.

Earlier, the Founder of the institution, Retired Maj.-Gen. Sansadeen Awosanya, said it was established with the aim of being a world-class institution in a unique learning environment.

Awosanya said that graduates of the institution would receive both academic and entrepreneurial certificates.

He further stated that the university would be producing graduates with innovative minds, adding that they would be morally sound and equipped to become professionals and employers of labour in the future.

Mrs. Onikepo Akande, Pro-Chancellor of the university and former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, said the setting up of the university was to further pursue the founder’s commitment to serving God and humanity.