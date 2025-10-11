Abiodun announces shuttle, car hire services for Gateway International Airport

Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State Governor, has said plans are underway to introduce bus shuttle and car hire services at the Gateway International Airport to ease passenger movement.

Abiodun disclosed this on Thursday after boarding a ValueJet commercial flight from the airport to Abuja. He explained that the shuttle service would connect major towns and cities in the state to the airport, ensuring passengers and their luggage are transported with ease.

“We are going to ensure that we have convenient bus transportation from major cities and towns,” the governor said.

“There will be a bus service that will leave at a particular time to conveniently bring passengers from places like Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode, Ilaro, and others to the airport on time.”

The governor noted that his administration is committed to driving further development at the airport, describing the global validation it has received since the commencement of commercial operations as encouraging.

“There is nothing more fulfilling than when you have a vision and see that vision come to fruition. You can see that implementation has been validated by that first flight, which was actually sold out,” Abiodun said.

“This place was a complete forest, and most people did not believe in it, but we believed in it. Our consultants believed in it, and now the missing link in our multi-modal transport master plan is in place, so you can come to Ogun State by road, by rail, and by air.”

Also speaking, Olufolarin Ogunbanwo, the Alara of Ilara Kingdom in Epe, Lagos State, who was among the 32 passengers on the Abuja flight, described the airport as a legacy project that would stand the test of time.

“I am so happy and I feel excited, and I want to congratulate governor Dapo Abiodun and his entire team for this beautiful monumental project that has come to fruition,” he said.

“My kingdom is just about 40 minutes away from here, and it has saved me the rigors of having to go to the Muritala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, to take a flight.”

On October 7, Abiodun inaugurated the airport’s first commercial flight. He said the project, which began in 2021, was conceived as part of his administration’s plan to establish a well-structured transport system for Ogun State.