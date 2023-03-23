Abia: Sen Kalu congratulates Otti as Governor – Elect rolls out agenda

By Tunde Opalana

As the people of Abia State continue to celebrates the declaration of Dr Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) as winner of the Saturday 18 governorship election in the state, a former governor of the state, Senator Uzor Orji Kalu has congratulated the Governor – Elect.

The Senate Chief Whip in a goodwill message issued on Thursday in Abuja, rallied support of Abians home and abroad for Otti yo succeed in office.

He said they need to complement efforts of the governor-elect in rebuilding the state for the betterment of the people.

While commending conduct of political parties in the governorship election, he urged politicians to shun undemocratic actions.

The senator representing Abia North in a congratulatory message said “the people of Abia State have spoken with their votes, and as such, Abians, regardless of party affiliation, must rally support for the governor-elect.

“Judging from his antecedents in the private sector, I am optimistic that Otti will bring to bear his administrative acumen in piloting the affairs of Abia State.

“I urge Abia people to be steadfast, positive minded and peaceful during this period,” Kalu said.

Meanwhile, Dr. Otti has promised to make Abia work for all irrespective of party affiliation, saying his ficus is to build a new Abia State that everyone will be proud of.

Otti who spoke on Arise Television’s The Morning Show, promised to kick the ground running by naming a team that will work him in a few days time.

While aiming to create a bigger and more robust economy, he promised a new lease of life for civil servants in the state by paying salaries promptly.

The Abia State Hovernor- Elect said “in the next few days, I will appoint a team that will be sworn in on the 29 of May. I will appoint the right people who will help me.

“We will look at a lot of things, but we will take it step by step, including revenue.

“As of yesterday, I have already started engaging banks. Things they will expect is a general restructuring of Abia.

“There is no problem in taking loans, but the problem is what you do with the loans. Payment of salaries is my priority.”

“We will create a bigger economy, a robust economy, we will do everything possible to ensure our economy grows.”

Otti was declared Governor- Elect in Wednesday having polled a total of 175, 467 votes to beat candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okey Ahiwe, who polled 88,529 votes.