Abia Govt to former appointees: Return all govt property in your care

BY UGOCHUKWU UGOJI-EKE

The Government of Abia State has directed all former appointees of the immediate past administration to return all government property in their care immediately, or face dare consequencies.

The directive was contained in statement signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof Kenneth Kalu and made available to newsmen, saying that they have up till Tuesday, June 6, to comply.

Kalu said that failure to comply to the directive as stipulated will attract severe sanctions and urged those concerned to do the needful by complying to avoid unnecessary embarrassment.

READ ALSO: SGF: Akume, the man who saw it all

The statement reads in parts, “It has come to the knowledge of the State Government that some Government officials, including appointees of the past administration, are still holding on to Government properties, such as vehicles, generators, laptops and other assets.

“Anyone who is in possession of Government properties is hereby directed to return such to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, on or before 4pm on Tuesday, June 6th, 2023, and obtain necessary acknowledgement from the SSG’s Office.

“Please note that failure to comply with this directive will attract sanctions.”

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com