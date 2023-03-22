Abia/Enugu Guber Results: Obi frowns at further delay, berates INEC

By Tom Okpe

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, (LP) Peter Obi has frowned at the continued delay in releasing the governorship results of Abia and Enugu states, charging the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) to accelerate their action.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, Obi noted that further delay will question the commission’s intent and credibility of the election.

The Former Anambra state governor urged the commission to Fas-Track their review and stop the anxiety of Nigerians, particularly citizens of the two states.

He said: “Having carefully, followed the unfolding events relating to the Gubernatorial Elections in the above two States, let me categorically emphasize the imperative of releasing the Gubernatorial Election results of Abia and Enugu States immediately.

“I am aware that the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) said they are reviewing the collation of the results in these two States. However, I would like to urge them to accelerate action on this, as their continued delay is questioning INEC’s intent and the credibility of the Election.”

Obi expressed disappointment that forty-eight hours after the elections were conducted, it is disheartening that the Commission is yet to resolve whatever issues that are holding back the release of the results.

“The records of the elections from Polling Units should not be difficult to calculate if the electoral officials are committed to the integrity of the exercise in line with the stipulated Guidelines.”