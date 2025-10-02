Abia communities to benefit from Kalu’s free medical outreach

More than 10,000 residents of Abia State and neighbouring communities are expected to benefit from a large-scale free medical outreach sponsored by Benjamin Kalu, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, in partnership with the Taiwan Root Medical Peace Corps.

The programme, which kicked off on Wednesday in Agbamuzu, Bende Local Government Area, is being organised through the Benjamin Kalu Foundation and will run across several communities, potentially extending beyond Bende to other parts of Abia.

Speaking at the flag-off, Kalu said the initiative underscores his commitment to prioritising the needs of his people, particularly access to healthcare.

“We do this from time to time because we try to identify with the needs of our people, and one of those needs happens to be health,” he told the crowd.

“This year, a group of volunteers from Taiwan saw what we are doing, and with their 30 years of experience in humanitarian medical services, they decided to partner with us.”

The Deputy Speaker said he established the Benjamin Kalu Foundation in honour of his late mother, who dedicated her life to serving the less privileged.

Since then, the Foundation has expanded its reach by attracting medical experts from Taiwan, Japan, the United Kingdom and other countries.

According to him, the outreach aims to provide treatment for between 5,000 and 10,000 patients suffering from various ailments.

While the programme began in Bende headquarters, the medical team is expected to visit Item and Uzuakoli, with possible extensions to other parts of Abia State.

“Charity begins at home, so we are starting from here,” Kalu said. “But the goal is to reach as many people as possible. Government cannot do everything; as citizens, we must also think of what we can do for our people.”

Beyond consultations and treatments, the outreach will also emphasise skills transfer, with members of the Taiwanese team expected to train Nigerian doctors.

“Before they leave, at least one or two of our doctors will be taken to Taiwan for training.

“This means that apart from treating patients, they are also building local capacity, ensuring sustainability even after they leave,” the Deputy Speaker explained.

Kalu thanked the Taiwanese medical team for their decades-long dedication to humanitarian work and urged residents to take advantage of the services.

The outreach is one of several health and humanitarian interventions spearheaded by the Benjamin Kalu Foundation in recent years, aimed at complementing government efforts and expanding access to healthcare for underserved populations.