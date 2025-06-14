Abia Abduction: Sienna Bus Riders Snatched

Fear gripped travelers along a major highway in Abia State as unidentified gunmen reportedly abducted several passengers from a commercial Sienna bus earlier this week.

According to eyewitness accounts, the incident occurred along the ever-busy Umuahia-Uzuakoli Road. The assailants, believed to be armed bandits, ambushed the vehicle in broad daylight, forcing it off the road before whisking the occupants into a nearby forest.

The number of abducted passengers remains unclear, but sources say the vehicle was fully loaded. Panic has since spread through the area, with commuters now calling for heightened security presence on the route.

“It was like a movie. They just blocked the road and started shooting in the air. Everyone ran. The passengers were helpless,” a commercial driver who narrowly escaped the scene told reporters.

The Abia State Police Command has yet to release an official statement, though local vigilante groups and security operatives are said to have launched a manhunt for the kidnappers.

This latest abduction has added to growing concerns over the safety of Nigeria’s highways, particularly in the Southeast, where cases of kidnapping have been on the rise in recent months.

Family members of the victims are pleading for swift intervention from the authorities to secure the safe return of their loved ones. Meanwhile, transport unions have urged drivers to avoid night travel and remain alert.

As the investigation unfolds, residents are calling on the state government to take decisive action to prevent further breakdown of security in the region.