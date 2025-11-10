Abdulmumin Jibrin dumps NNPP for APC, declares support for Tinubu

Abdulmumin Jibrin, the lawmaker representing Kiru/Bebeji Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, has officially rejoined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Jibrin, a close ally of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso — the 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and former governor of Kano State — confirmed his defection two months after his expulsion from the NNPP over alleged anti-party activities and failure to pay membership dues.

The former Director-General of the Tinubu Support Groups had been silent about his next political move, although his long-standing ties with President Bola Tinubu had sparked rumours of his imminent return to the APC.

In a statement released on Monday, Jibrin said he was received by “thousands of supporters” in his hometown of Kofa, Bebeji Local Government Area of Kano State, where he formally announced his decision to quit the NNPP and the Kwankwasiyya Movement.

“In a show of solidarity, I was warmly received by thousands of my constituents in my hometown of Kofa, Bebeji, Kano,” he said.

“The gathering resolved to leave the NNPP/Kwankwasiyya, join the APC, and endorse President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for a second term in office.”

Jibrin added that the event was graced by more than 2,000 Islamic clerics who offered special prayers for the president, as well as for peace and development in Kiru/Bebeji, Kano, and Nigeria at large.

Jibrin, who defected from the APC to the NNPP in 2022, has now reaffirmed his loyalty to the ruling party and to President Tinubu ahead of the 2027 general elections.