Abductors of Edo PDP chairman contact family, demand ₦500m ransom

By Titus Akhigbe

Abductors of the Edo State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, have reportedly opened talks with his family members, a family source disclosed on Sunday.

The family source, who asked not to be named, disclosed to some journalists in Benin city, the state capital, that the abductors made contact with his family on Friday.

This is even as he disclosed that the kidnappers demanded the sum of ₦500 million as ransom to free the abducted Edo PDP Chairman.

He, however, did not speak on what the family members are doing to raise the ransom sum or if the party, the PDP, is doing anything to assist them.

When contacted, the State Police Command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, said the police authorities were not aware of the ransom demand.

“I am not aware of any ransom demand. I can only confirm what I am aware of,” he said.

It would be recalled that Aziegbemi was abducted by some gunmen at about 11 pm on Friday, 16 March, just few metres to his GRA residence in Benin City, the Edo State capital, after attending a political meeting at the State Government House.