Abduction: Reps donate N30 million to families of late VP, Guard of GGCSS Maga

A delegation from the House of Representatives has visited the Governor of Kebbi State to commiserate with him over the recent abduction of students from the Government Girls College Secondary School (GGCSS )Maga, pledging full support towards finding lasting solutions to insecurity in the state and the nation.

Speaking during the visit, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, commended Governor Nasir Idris for his leadership and expressed deep sympathy over the shocking incident, noting that Kebbi has long been regarded as one of the most stable states in the North.

He stated that the news of the abduction was received with great concern across the country, especially among lawmakers ,saying that as he considered Kebbi State a second home due to the cordial relationship he shares with its people and leadership.

The Speaker explained that he felt privileged to lead the delegation in order to demonstrate the affection, solidarity, and concern of the entire House of Representatives over the unfortunate development.

He praised the efforts of Governor Idris and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in working tirelessly to secure the lives and property of citizens, describing the incident as a setback but also a wake-up call for leaders to intensify efforts against insecurity.

The Speaker emphasized that the House stands firmly with the Governor and people of Kebbi State, assuring that lawmakers are ready to collaborate fully to find lasting solutions and support ongoing efforts to secure the release of the abducted students.

He also paid tribute to the late Vice Principal of the school, who lost his life while attempting to protect the students during the attack, describing him as a hero who died in active service and embodied true dedication to public service.

The Speaker prayed for the repose of the late Vice Principal and urged Governor Idris to immortalize him in recognition of his sacrifice, including naming the school after him.

He announced a donation of ₦20 million from the House of Representatives to the family of the late Vice Principal and ₦10 million to the family of the guard who was also killed during the attack.

The Speaker further disclosed that the House has set aside its next plenary session to discuss national security challenges in detail, noting that ambassadors from several countries will also be present as part of efforts to develop practical solutions.

Responding, Governor Nasir Idris expressed gratitude to the Speaker delegate members who accompanied the speaker, for their solidarity and condolences, describing the abduction as deeply unfortunate but an incident that must be accepted in good faith.

The Governor reaffirmed that both the federal government and Kebbi State Government are working tirelessly with security agencies to secure the release of the abducted students.

He stressed that insecurity remains a major barrier to development and requires strong collaboration between federal and state authorities.

He also reiterated his concern about the withdrawal of soldiers from the school shortly before the attack.

While responding to the speaker’s request to immortalize the Vice Principal who was killed during the unfortunate attack, Governor Nasir Idris immediately approved the renaming of the school after the deceased Vice Principal.