Abducted Kogi monarch regains freedom

The abducted monarch in Kogi State, Alhaji Mohammed Adambe, has regained his freedom.

Adambe, who is the traditional ruler of Eganyi, was kidnapped along the Okene-Ajaokuta road on July 13.

The spokesman for the state police command, William Aya, who confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday in Lokoja, said the monarch was released by kidnappers on Saturday evening.

READ ALSO: No graduate should be employed without certificate of…

Aya said the command had already sent a delegation to Eganyi to sympathise with the traditional ruler.