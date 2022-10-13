Abbo will no doubt win the 2023 election -Adamawa APC chieftain assures

By Tom Garba

The Consensus Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for the party in Mubi North, Alhaji Sani Hamman Adama said the Senator representing Adamawa Northern Senator, Mr. Ishaku Elisha Abbo is certainly going to win the coming election of 2023.

Sani said this to refute and dispel a press conference by a factional group chairman who do not want to concede defeat over the last congress that made him (Sani) emerged the party chairman unopposed.

Hamman told our reporter that with the way and manner Senator Abbo is gaining popularity in the zone, no one can beat him under whichever party in 2023.

He insisted that is still the APC chairman of the Mubi North Local Government area and Senator Abbo is still a critical and senior party stakeholder and that someone from the roadside cannot cook up the story of expulsion against him just like that.

“Nobody can expel our performing Senator, those people who organized a press conference are a group of disobedient elements we have in our great party.

” I’m the duly elected party chairman who got an unopposed endorsement through a consensus agreement of all our party members, our opponents are still dreaming and playing like children whose thoughts are always daydreaming to reality.

“Very soon our Senator will storm the town and I bet you of the support from all the five local government areas is representing,” Sani said

He maintained that the party at the state is never in support of what the other group did and they stand in defense of Abbo because he owns the ticket that will APC victory in 2023.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...