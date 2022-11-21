Abbey Mortgage Bank raises awareness of environmental protection

By Joy Obakeye

Abbey Mortgage Bank has taken a stance to protect the environment by walking 8kms to raise awareness of the overwhelmingly sad situation of the floods in the recent rainy season across the country.

Due to the negative impacts of the floods on the number of residents in lowland areas around the country, where homes have been devastatingly destroyed, the Mortgage bank with members of the Nigerian Red Cross, who were proud partners for the cause, and its staff members walked the streets of Lagos singing and chanting words of motivation to onlookers. Brandishing placards with motivating quotes on them as they marched from the Lekki Link Bridge to Victoria Island.

“We are proud to be part of this charity walk to raise awareness of the devastating effects of climate change and how it has impacted so many people’s lives and livelihoods. We truly empathise with those families and are happy to work with the Nigerian Red Cross Society to help these flood victims”, said Lolita Ejiofor, GM, Group head, IT & Operations.

“Despite the crazy week I’ve had, I was more than happy to get up bright and early for this walk because this cause is one that I believe in”, said Daniella Awani, an Abbey Mortgage Bank employee. “At Abbey, we believe in empowering and uplifting each another, and we hope that by doing this we can play a small part in lifting the spirits of those that have been so gravely affected by the flood.”

Indeed, the Abbey Walk for the Environment was a highly anticipated event, by both its Staff and the Nigerian Red Cross, and its success is well appreciated. Everyone from the Managing Director to the Sales Officers were all present and more than happy to show their support for their fellow Nigerians in distress.

