Abbey Mortgage Bank appoints Oni as new chairman

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc has appointed Chief Samuel Oni as the new its new chairman.

The appointment marks the retirement of Mazi Emmanuel Ivi and Air Vice-Marshal Olufemi Soewu from the company.

The company in its latest stat meant obtained by The Daily Times, said: “Mazi Emmanuel Ivi, a member of the Board, will officially retire on December 31, 2023. Ivi has been an integral part of Abbey for the past 30 years, first as a director and later as the chairman.

The Board expressed its deepest appreciation for his unparalleled and exemplary leadership, which played a pivotal role in the bank’s success.”

It added that, “Oni was appointed as the new chairman, effective January 1, 2024. Oni, a distinguished Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and the Association of Certified and Chartered Accountants London, brings extensive experience to the role.

His career included roles such as director of Other Financial Institutions Department, Internal Audit, and Bank Examination at the Central Bank of Nigeria. He had also served as a director of United Bank for Africa Plc and Chairman of UBA Capital, London.

“In addition to the retirement of Ivi, the Board also announced the retirement of Air Vice-Marshal Olufemi Soewu with effect from December 31, 2023. The Board expressed its gratitude for Soewu’s 18 years of unbroken and meritorious service to Abbey Mortgage Bank.”

It also noted that “Abbey Mortgage Bank had thrived as a trailblazing institution under the leadership of Ivi and Soewu. Through highs and lows, the Bank experienced transformation and success under their guidance.

The managing director of the bank, Mobolaji Adewumi expressed his heartfelt appreciation, stating, “Ivi’s handling of challenges has been truly impressive. Their dedication has left a lasting mark on Abbey Mortgage Bank. We draw inspiration from their leadership.”

He stated that, “the board looks back at a successful era and is confident that the wealth of experience and leadership qualities of Oni will contribute to the continued growth and success of Abbey Mortgage Bank.”