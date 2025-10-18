Abbas urges South South Devt Commission to prioritise people’s welfare, transparency

Tajudeen Abbas, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has charged the South South Development Commission (SSDC) to focus on delivering tangible development at the grassroots and addressing the socio-economic challenges confronting the region.

Abbas made the call on Thursday in Abuja during a meeting with the board and management of the Commission. He urged the leadership to serve with integrity, coordination, and a clear vision, stressing the need to set a lasting legacy for future generations.

“This is an opportunity to set a legacy for future generations. Serve with integrity, coordination, and vision,” Abbas said, urging the SSDC to place the welfare and interests of the South South people above all else.

He cautioned the Commission against corruption, project duplication, and unclear mandates, and advised it to build a solid institutional foundation through proper needs assessments before embarking on interventions.

The Speaker further called for close collaboration with state governors to ensure synergy and efficient execution of projects, reaffirming the House’s commitment to supporting the SSDC in promoting sustainable development and stability across the South South geopolitical zone.

The Managing Director of the Commission, Mrs Usoro Offiong Akpabio, said the SSDC was set to commence full operations, with programmes focused on infrastructure renewal, human capital development, environmental protection, and youth and women empowerment.

She assured that the Commission would operate with full accountability and transparency, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The visit, she noted, underscores a renewed partnership between the legislature and regional development institutions, aimed at improving living standards across the South South region.