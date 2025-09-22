Abbas Seeks Medical, Trade Partnerships as Cuba Strengthens Ties with Nigeria

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has called for stronger parliamentary diplomacy between Nigeria and Cuba to open opportunities in healthcare, education, trade, and culture.

He spoke in Abuja Sunday, while receiving a Cuban delegation led by Hon. Fernando González Llort, a member of Cuba’s National Assembly and President of the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP).

Abbas who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, Benjamin Kalu said parliamentary diplomacy must deliver concrete outcomes such as Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), ratified agreements, and funded programmes that would benefit citizens of both nations.

He identified health diplomacy, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, culture, and trade as areas where collaboration could transform relations, noting that bilateral trade remains minimal, with Nigeria importing just $2,380 worth of goods from Cuba in 2024, according to UN Comtrade reports.

Highlighting Cuba’s record in global health through its “Henry Reeve” medical brigades and advances in biotechnology such as the Abdala COVID-19 vaccine, Tajudeen urged joint training, research, and vaccine production to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system and create jobs.

He stressed that Nigeria views the partnership as a balanced exchange, with Cuba offering expertise in health and education, while Nigeria provides a large market, rich resources, and continental influence. “Cuba brings tested knowledge, Nigeria offers scale and opportunity, and together we can uplift our peoples and the wider Global South,” he said.

The Speaker further called for frameworks that ensure technology transfer, protection of intellectual property, and local value chains in energy, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and creative industries. He said the visit should mark the beginning of a people-to-people compact linking Nigerian and Cuban cities.

The Cuban Ambassador to Nigeria, Miriam Morales Palmer, and Hon. Llort hailed the longstanding friendship between both countries and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation. Llort also invited Deputy Speaker Kalu to Cuba for further parliamentary engagements.