Abbas Hails NUPRC Boss, Komolafe, at 62

The Speaker, House of Representatives, Tajudeen, Abbas has congratulated the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, on his 62nd birthday.

In a message in Abuja Friday, the Speaker described Komolafe as “a reformer in the petroleum sector and an inspiration to public officers.”

Abbas commended the NUPRC helmsman for his diligence and patriotism, noting that his leadership has brought far reaching reforms that strengthened the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) and boosted efficiency in the oil and gas sector.

He recalled that as the pioneer CEO of the NUPRC, Komolafe has deployed his wealth of experience to reposition the commission and drive productivity.

The Speaker also urged the NUPRC boss to continue pushing reforms in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, assuring that the 10th House of Representatives would continue to provide legislative support for innovation and growth in the petroleum industry.

Abbas wished Komolafe many more years of good health and service to the nation.