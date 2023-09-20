Abbas explains why 10th House increased standing C’ttee

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Tajudeen Abbas has explained why the 10th House, increased number of its standing Committee from 109 to 137.

The Speaker said the increase is aimed at promoting efficiency level of oversight functions of the House and not just, giving leadership position to members.

Speaker Abbas who spoke at an interactive session with members of the House Press Corps at the National Assembly on Tuesday, said some committees of the House were too large for effective oversight.

He said: “The committee on Tertiary Education had over 300 agencies to supervise and at the end of every year, they will end up not, being able to have its over sight, completed, so, we have to break it down to allow for efficiency and put eyes on what the Executive is doing.”

Recall that the Committees had been broken into University Education, Federal Polytechnic, Federal Colleges of Education and TETFund.

Meanwhile, decision of the House to increase the number of standing committees came under criticism with some school of thought saying it wasn’t necessary.

The Speaker said all standing committees have been given marching orders to ensure efficiency in their work.

He explained that in other to press home need for efficiency in work of the standing committees, the House decided to set up a Monitoring committee that will monitor works of various committees.

“In the past, not all committees were active. Now, we want to ensure that all standing committees are active, working for the good and welfare of the Nigerian people.

“We want to ensure transparency and obtain results. That is why we set up the monitoring committee to monitor their activities.

“We also, set up a standing committee to monitor implementation of our legislative agenda. I want to assure the people that we will work for the betterment of the country.”

The Speaker also assured that under his leadership, existing relationship with the media will be strengthened, pointing that the House will carry out a quarterly media briefing on its activities to enlighten Nigerians on the steps taken by the parliament.

He disclosed that as part of efforts to ensure professionalism in reporting activities of parliament, the House has put in its agenda, quarterly training for members of the Press Corps.

In her earlier remarks, Chairman of the House Press Corps, (HRPC) Comrade Grace Ike said the Corps is a democracy-friendly association, committed to promoting good governance through objective and balanced reportage.

She stated that Leaders must carry the media along as the 4th estate of the realm in governance, to enjoy their confidence, while ensuring mutual understanding and success.

“As professional journalists, we are also conscious of national interest and have been doing our job with utmost patriotism.

“We are not oblivious of the fact that the parliament is the bastion of democracy, hence, the reports coming out of it must reflect the reality on ground and meet yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

“However, we also need the cooperation and support of your leadership to continue offering undiluted service to the nation.

“We need understanding of Committee Chairmen and their members, in reciprocating our friendly gesture and carrying us along in their activities.

“The parliament is a specialized area so, there should be training and retraining of journalists should be given utmost priority, as we look forward to seeing this materialize, ” Ike added.

