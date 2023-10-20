Abbas demonstrating 10th House commitment to global peace, development – Deputy Spokesman

By Tom Okpe

Deputy Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Rep Philip Agbese has stated that Speaker, Rep Tajudeen Abbas is demonstrating the 10th National Assembly’s commitment to peace and development across the globe.

He said the Speaker has already set the 10th House of Reps and the nation on the path of history with some groundbreaking legislative initiatives.

The lawmaker representing, Ado/ Okpokwu/ Ogbadibo also stressed that Rep Abbas has gone a step further towards international peace and stability by collaborating with some top parliamentary bodies across the world, noting that with Abbas, unique leadership, “Nigeria is taking its rightful place among the comity of nations.”

He added that the Speaker has made significant input on climate change, global peace, economic development, and regional stabilisation.

While urging Nigerians to be patient with the new administration in the country, he noted that the mission of the Speaker is to better the lives of citizens.

“The Speaker is a man who believes in collaboration and partnerships. He recently represented the National Assembly at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Ghana and is currently at the P20 and G20 Conference in India.

“At both events, Speaker Abbas spoke passionately about challenges facing Nigeria in particular and Africa in general, suggesting possible ways to address them.

“He harped on climate change, global peace, economic development, and regional stabilisation.

“He lamented the menace of deforestation, flooding, and other negative effects of climate change on Nigeria and the world. He was particular about how the agricultural and power sectors can be revived with foreign aid.

“May I also point here that, Abbas’ participation in these conferences can’t be overemphasized. We can’t afford to wait for the consequences when the world comes to hand us legislative instruments that have no input from the country’s parliament.

“So, what Mr Speaker is helping to do as our representative is to build confidence in the development drive of the country, being spearheaded by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

READ ALSO: Renowned Finance Figure Dominic Joshua Embarks on Path…

“All these are to help Nigerians and citizens of the world, globally to attain the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Abbas means well. The 10th House of Representatives is for all Nigerians. All we can do as a nation is to support this visionary leader and his colleagues,” he added.

For more news update follow us on www.dailytimesng.com