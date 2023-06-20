Abbas condemns killing of Fulani leader, children in Zaria

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Tajudeen Abbas has condemned killings of a Fulani leader, Alhaji Shuaibu Mohammed, and his four children by suspected bandits in Dorayi community in Zaria Local Government of Kaduna State.

Alhaji Mohammed was the Ardon Birni Da’Kewaye of Zazzau Emirate. He, alongside his four children were killed by suspected bandits, who also rustled his 100 cows, Saturday night.

A statement signed by Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker in Abuja on Monday, described the killings as most unfortunate, barbaric and gruesome, saying, “the killers must not go unpunished.”

The Speaker called on all security agencies in Kaduna State to intensify efforts at bringing killers of the Fulani leader and his children to book.

The Speaker equally called for calm while the security agencies do their job.

He sent condolences to the Zazzau Emirate, family of the late Ardo, people and government of Kaduna State over the unfortunate incident.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims and God to give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

