Abbas condemns attack on Plateau communities, killings

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Tanudeen Abbas has condemned, in the strongest terms, the recent attacks on Ruwi, Manguna, Daffo, Josho and Hurti communities in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The reported attacks claimed many lives, with scores injured, mostly women and children.

The Speaker specifically expressed anger over the attacks, saying they were senseless and barbaric.

Speaker Abbas lamented the killings, injuries, and destruction of property, describing the incident as “one too many.”

While commiserating with families of the victims, the Speaker charged relevant security agencies with arresting and prosecuting the attackers, warning that impunity has more consequences.

The Speaker, according to a statement, signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Abdullahi Musa Krishi in Abuja on Saturday, sent his deepest condolences to the people and Government of Plateau State, while praying that, “Almighty God, accept the souls of the deceased and console their families.”