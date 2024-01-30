Abbas commiserates with Gen Abdulsalam over sister’s demise

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep Tajudeen Abbas has extended his condolences to a former military Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubabakar (Rtd), over the demise of his younger sister, Hajiya Salamatu Asabe.

According to the Speakers Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Musa Abbdullahi Krishi, in a statement on Monday, Speaker Abbas, in his condolence message, urged the ex-Head of State to take solace in the life of Hajiya Asabe, whom he said impacted many lives, positively in her lifetime.

“Hajiya Asabe would be remembered for her selfless services to her community and good leadership among the women fold,” Abbas stated.

He prayed that Allah, grant Hajiya Asabe Jannatul Firdaus, and her family, the fortitude to bear the loss.

