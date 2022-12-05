Abaza getting wider acceptance as Adamawa electorates assure APC of winning the HoR seat

By Tom Garba

Abubakar Babazango’s (Abaza) aspirations of wanting to be the next House of Representatives (HoR) Member for the people of Yola North, Yola South, and Girei Federal constituency in the national assembly continued to get much acceptance by the day.

Abaza who is contesting under the All Progressives Congress (APC) party has during the week electorates in Yola North (Jimeta) began a House to House awareness campaign in Alkalawa ward for the need to vote for him.

One of the people spearheading the movement, Garba Sani granted an audience to our correspondent in Yola and reiterated that Abaza is the best Man to be supported if the constituency wants to feel the aroma of better representation.

He said they are over two hundred well spirited individuals scattered across the three local governments Constituting the federal Constituency and decided to give volunteering support to Abaza to win the 2023 election.

He based their reasons for supporting Babazango because of his past track record of massive support, and empowerment to many sons and daughters of the Constituency while a commissioner during HE Boni Haruna-led government.

“Over the years, and to date, Abaza has been a passionate philanthropist to the entire people of Adamawa State not only the zone in which he is trying to contest the election.

” This Man is a radical sacrificial giver to the needs of the downtrodden and those incapacitated in one area or the other. He has given it all back to Society and we feel obliged to pay back with what we are going.

“He remains a candidate to beat as far as we are convened. We are giving him the most deserving publicity to remind people who he is and the benefits we stand to get if we elect him into office come 2023.” Garba said

He called on everyone in the constituency to give guard their voter’s card jealousy and vote for Abaza because is the only Man with the sure capacity to work for the area and everyone was arrested of a tribe or religion.

