Abaribe mourns ex- Anambra Gov Ezeife

By Tunde Opalana

Former Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe has expressed shock over the sudden death of ex-Goverror of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike Igbo ukwu), describing it as the great fall of an Iroko tree in Igbo land and Nigeria.

The Senator who is representing Abia South in the Senate, also called for calm over the non-release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Supreme court of Nigeria, assuring that Ndigbo would vigorously pursue a political solution that could ultimately set him free.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom, Senator Abaribe lamented that Okwadike’s death has once more robbed Ndigbo nay Nigeria of a consummate advocate of people’s right and equality for all.

Dr. Ezeife he said spent his life particularly his later days on earth preaching for equity, justice, fairness and good governance in Nigeria, especially he was most vocal on the Igbo question and their place in the Nigeria project.

“Okwadike never hide his feelings and as such voiced out his opinion on vexed national issues as it affects his beloved Igbo. He spoke truth to power no matter whose ox was gored.

“He was a man of panache and candour who carved a national image for himself being a cultural icon , a brave warrior who loved our people so dearly.

“Okwadike will be sorely missed. His resolute and fearless stand on national discuss would be too hard to replace . Ironically he died on the eve of a day our brother Nnamdi Kanu was denied release by the Supreme court. It would have been a fitting gift to him”, Abaribe said.

However, Senator Abaribe has called for calm and implored Ndigbo not to despair over the unfortunate outcome at the Supreme court.

“I’m of the firm belief that this current federal government will do something very fast to release Nnamdi Kanu, if for no other reason, but for national cohesion and unity of the country. As Leaders, we shall continue to press for a solution that will be the best in the circumstance.” , Abaribe assures.