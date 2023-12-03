Abacha Festival: Celebration of food, music, culture at Enugu

By Orji Onyekwere

Last week, Amadeo Centre in Enugu, the Coal City, was agog with the Abacha festival. Abacha is a special delicacy from peeled cassava that originated from the South Eastern part of the country.

The Abacha Festival is an extraordinary event that captivates the hearts and minds of all who attend. With its vibrant celebrations, rich cultural displays, and lively atmosphere, it is an experience that should not be missed. One of the places that hosted this year’s festival was the Amadeo Event Center.

The Enugu Abacha festival is a significant event that draws people from Enugu to actively engage in the festivities. The atmosphere is filled with excitement, and participants are reluctant to leave, captivated by the enjoyment with greater anticipation that next year’s celebration will be even more enjoyable.

From the colorful parades to the mouthwatering delicacies, this year’s festival lived up to its billing. It was an opportunity for visitors and residents of Enugu to enjoy the Abacha delicacy prepared in different ways by the Abacha vendors, some of whom were backed by food and condiments manufacturing companies. It was also an opportunity to witness firsthand, the beauty and diversity of Enugu’s cultural tapestry.

The Abacha Festival is not just a celebration of culture; it is a testament to the resilience and spirit of the Enugu community. It serves as a reminder of the deep-rooted traditions and heritage that have been passed down through generations.

Abacha also known as African salad can be prepared in different ways with: ogiri; ugba/ukpaka; oporo (large dried shrimps); fried fish; dry fish; colored peppers; seasoning cubes; ehuru/ehulu (commonly shortened to and called ehu. in normal speech); pepper (e.g., scotch-bonnet); onions; utazi; garden eggs (and/or the leaves); ukazi leaves; akidi-beans (marked variant); kpomo/kanda (cow-skin); ukwa (possibly unique to the Ikwerre); et-cetera.

Palm oil, which in theory may either be red or a combination of red and bleached, is curdled using either kaun/potash, ngu (a more traditional version of contemporarily-conventional potash) or baking soda and the abacha slices are then mixed in the curdled oil.