AATSG condemns misleading narratives on banditry, urges unity and justice

By Dooyum Naadzenga

The Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu Support Group (AATSG) has issued a strong rebuttal to recent comments made by Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, who characterized the ongoing crisis of armed banditry in Nigeria as a tribal war.

According to the group, the framing not only misrepresents the nature of the violence but also risks trivializing the serious implications of these criminal acts. The AATSG firmly asserts that banditry is rooted in organized crime, not ethnic conflict.

“The reality of banditry affects all Nigerians, regardless of their ethnic backgrounds. Innocent citizens continue to suffer at the hands of kidnappers and armed attackers, who exploit the vulnerability of communities for profit”

By labeling these heinous acts as tribal disputes, “we divert attention from the urgent need for justice and effective security measures”.

Sheikh Gumi’s suggestion that the Federal Government has taken sides in the fight against banditry undermines the legitimacy of state efforts to combat crime. There should be no doubt about the government’s commitment under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to uphold the rule of law and protect all citizens equally. The AATSG emphasizes that justice must be blind to ethnicity and religion.

Nigeria faces unprecedented challenges, and the current environment demands decisive action against lawlessness. Equating government efforts to tackle banditry with favoritism only emboldens criminals and perpetuates the cycle of violence. This narrative sends a dangerous message that criminal activities can be justified through ethnic affiliations.

Unlike the Niger Delta, where militants emerged from systemic grievances related to environmental degradation, the banditry in northern Nigeria is characterized by unadulterated criminality. The AATSG distinguishes between these issues, advocating for a robust military response to the bandit threat, rather than the amnesty approaches used in different contexts.

Any discussions around amnesty must prioritize the rule of law and community engagement, ensuring that justice is served to the victims of violence. The notion of granting concessions to armed groups undermines Nigeria’s sovereignty and risks further discord among its people.

The AATSG fully supports President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Renewed Hope Agenda, aimed at fostering community cohesion and restoring law and order. We call on public figures, especially religious leaders and tribal chiefs, to be mindful of their words, as misinformation can fuel division in a nation that desperately needs unity.

Rebuilding trust in our society is a collective responsibility that requires careful consideration of our language and actions. The AATSG is committed to advocating for policies that protect citizens and restore dignity to all Nigerians. Together, we can create a stronger, more unified Nigeria where peace, justice, and opportunity thrive for everyone.