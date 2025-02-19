A$AP Rocky found not guilty in 2021 shooting case

A California jury has found rapper A$AP Rocky not guilty of two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, clearing him of charges related to a 2021 shooting incident involving a former friend in Los Angeles.

Attorneys for the hip-hop artist and actor, who is the longtime partner of singer and businesswoman Rihanna, argued that the weapon in question was a prop gun that only fired blanks. A$AP Rocky did not take the stand during the trial. Rihanna was present in the courtroom on Tuesday when the verdict was read.

Following the announcement, the rapper expressed gratitude to the jury, stating, “Thank y’all for saving my life.”

The case stemmed from an altercation in Hollywood that led to allegations of gunfire. Prosecutors had argued that A$AP Rocky had fired a real weapon during the incident, but the defense successfully countered that claim, leading to his acquittal.

The high-profile trial garnered significant media attention, with supporters of the rapper rallying behind him throughout the proceedings. With the legal battle now behind him, A$AP Rocky is expected to focus on his music and business ventures.

Legal experts noted that the case highlighted challenges in proving firearm-related charges, especially when conflicting testimonies and evidence come into play. The verdict marks the end of a closely watched legal dispute, allowing the artist to move forward without criminal liability.